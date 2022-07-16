Germany Watch: Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi grew up idolizing Bayern Munich legend Arjen Robben

In a recent interview with Sport1, new Borussia Dortmund signing Karim Adeyemi revealed that it was Arjen Robben whom he looked up to the most in his younger days. Back when he was in the Bayern Munich youth ranks, Adeyemi was a huge fan of the Dutch legend.

The youngster even got to meet his idol through his friend’s dad, Ivica Olic (yes, the Ivica Olic). Olic took little Karim to a restaurant where they met Robben. That’s when Karim got the chance to take a photo with his idol.

Now that he is on the verge of global stardom, Adeyemi, a Germany international, still has that photo hung up in his bedroom among few other photos of his memorable matches and some family photographs.

SPORT1 : Do you still have old football posters hanging in your room? Adeyemi : Photos only. Definitely one from the Merkur Cup final with the U11s, a few photos from international matches with the U16s, of course a few family photos – and a photo together with Arjen Robben. SPORT1 : Was Robben your favorite player? Adeyemi : In the past, when I was still at Bayern, definitely. I was very good friends with Ivica Olic’s son and his dad once took us to a restaurant where we met Robben. That’s where the photo was taken. A beautiful memory.

In the same interview, Adeyemi talks about how the abrupt end of his young Bayern tenure didn’t phase his much and he’s happy that it all worked out well in the end for him. He also praised Jamal Musiala and talked about his qualities on and off the field.

Adeyemi is back in Germany. This time with Bayern’s main title rival Borussia Dortmund. And he’ll surely look to emulate the Dutch legend’s greatness in the Bundesliga and in Europe.