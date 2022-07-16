Bayern Munich Alumni: Didi Hamann thinks Thiago Alcantara is overrated

If you wanted an opinion that you probably have not heard before, well. Didi Hamann has you covered with a take on former Bayern Munich midfielder and current Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara.

Brace yourselves...

“I don’t understand the hype surrounding Thiago. For me, he’s one of the most overrated players in European soccer. When things are going well and you have a lot of possession, he’s a good player, but when the going gets tough, you don’t see anything from him,” Hamann told Sport Bild. “When you need someone to make an impact, he doesn’t.”

Thiago, however, was not the only Liverpool player in Hamann’s crosshairs.

“(Naby) Keita’s a disappointment too, (Jordan) Henderson’s a worker. They need a player who can make the difference and give the team that extra something,” Hamann stated.

Hamann, however, did have some nice things to say about rumored Bayern Munich transfer target Sadio Mane.

“Mane can play in the center of attack, but I don’t like him there as much as I do on the outside. He’s 30 now and could play on the nine at some point if he loses some speed, as was the case with Cristiano Ronaldo. On the other hand, it’s wonderful for a coach to have a player like that who can play on the outside or in the middle,” said Hamann.