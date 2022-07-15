Update: RB Leipzig reject Bayern Munich’s first offer for Konrad Laimer

UPDATE (July 15, 2:30pm EST)

Bild+ has breaking news on the first official Bayern Munich offer (€20m euros) for Konrad Laimer as well as RB Leipzig’s response (“No”). The rival Bundesliga club are demanding €30m at minimum, despite the expiry of his release clause. Additionally, the clock is ticking for Bayern to step things up. From the report:

According to BILD information, RB is said to have set a firm decision deadline. Stay or go? According to this, an offer (from Bayern) in the corresponding amount should arrive by the Supercup (July 30th) at the latest! [...] One thing is clear: RB needs planning security. Laimer is the heart of the team. Internally, the club assumes that he will remain, and would (for the first time in the club’s history) afford the luxury of expiring a contract and letting a top performer go on a free transfer.

Seems the Bavarians won’t be able to swoop in on Leipzig at the end of the transfer window this time. Of course, that didn’t especially work out for either team last year.

However, Laimer’s heart is reportedly set on Bayern. It’s just a matter of time: will it be this season or next?

—zippy86

RB Leipzig have received the first official offer from Bayern Munich for Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer. Per Florian Plettenburg, there is a verbal agreement in place, and the 25-year old wants a move to Bayern. The offer is said to be less than €30m in transfer fees.

Exclusive News #Laimer: Official offer from Bayern has arrived in Leipzig! The player definitely wants to join Bayern. Verbal agreement in principle. Offer is less than €30m transfer fee. @SkySportDE @Sky_Marc — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 15, 2022

If this move goes through, Bayern’s midfield might end up being a little too crowded, albeit laden with immense talent and depth. Laimer would join new signing Ryan Gravenberch along with Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Marcel Sabitzer (should Nagelsmann play him in the first team). But where would the Austrian fit in the depth chart? Or will Nags play him elsewhere?

Nagelsmann and Laimer have an existing rapport which will definitely come in handy should this move end up happening, but the question is whether or not the coach trusts his former player more than the likes of Kimmich and Goretzka for example.

Would this transfer work? Let us know down below in the comments!