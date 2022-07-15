Report: Jorge Mendes practically begging Bayern Munich to take Cristiano Ronaldo

Jorge Mendes is facing the challenge of his career right now. Cristiano Ronaldo wants ... no, needs a new club, and no one is picking up the phone. Bayern Munich have publicly ruled themselves out, and Thomas Tuchel has closed the door at Chelsea. Will Manchester United keep hold of their superstar striker through the sheer force of disinterest? Not if the game’s premier super agent can help it.

According to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel (this guy has a presence everywhere, huh?) Jorge Mendes will keep insisting on a move to Bayern Munich until the very end. Even though Hasan Salihamidzic and Oliver Kahn have each categorically ruled out the signing of Ronaldo, Mendes will try until the very last day. Apparently that’s just how he rolls — last season he did the same thing with Manchester United, to force their “no” to turn into a “yes”.

With Robert Lewandowski set to depart, it looks like Ronaldo’s camp feels that Bayern Munich will eventually budge from their stance. Sounds like wishful thinking, but if you were stuck at Manchester United, you’d be desperate too.

Let’s keep an eye on this saga and see if anything comes from it. Looks unlikely right now, but who knows what’ll happen in a month’s time?