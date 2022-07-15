Breaking: Serge Gnabry agrees to extend his Bayern Munich contract despite Chelsea interest

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, who is about as reliable as you can get, Serge Gnabry has already extended his contract with Bayern Munich. Despite interest from English Premier League clubs such as Chelsea FC and Arsenal, the German winger is set to sign a long term deal in the coming days.

Serge Gnabry has ended the speculation over his future by agreeing a new long-term contract with Bayern Munich, The Athletic understands.



Gnabry, 27, had interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs but has opted to remain with #FCBayern



We already had reports yesterday from kicker that Gnabry was on the verge of agreeing a new deal. Relations between the club and player have improved significantly since the summer break, with the Bayern bosses publicly confident about signing the player onto an extension. Gnabry’s current contract runs out in 2023, so the new deal should keep at the club until 2027.

This should end speculation about the player’s rumored move to the Premier League. Chelsea were the main contenders for Gnabry’s signature, but he was reportedly not interested in joining them because of his long-term ties to Arsenal.

Despite being instrumental to the treble win in 2020, the 27-year-old has struggled to be a consistent performer in the last couple of seasons. With the arrival of Sadio Mane, it was possible that Gnabry would look for a move elsewhere to get more playing time. However, it seems that with the impending departure of Robert Lewandowski, both club and player see the value of hanging onto Bayern’s second-top scorer for the past three seasons.

We’ll let you know as soon as the extension becomes official.