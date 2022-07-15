Report: FC Barcelona to make a “significantly higher” offer for Robert Lewandowski before Bayern Munich’s US tour

The Robert Lewandowski saga is nothing if not confusing. Yesterday we had news that FC Barcelona could not register their new signings if Frenkie de Jong isn’t shipped off to Manchester United. Today, Bild reports that the Catalans are preparing to submit a “significantly higher” bid to Bayern Munich in order to finalize a transfer before the club leaves for preseason in the United States.

According to the report, both sides are aware that a solution needs to be found soon. Lewandowski’s relationship with the fans has deteriorated significantly in the past few weeks, and it is unknown whether he will participate in Bayern’s public team presentation on Saturday. Barcelona, meanwhile, want to secure Lewandowski’s services before he leaves with Bayern on their US tour.

Of course, this whole situation is marred by contradictory reporting. There’s ambiguity over whether Barca can afford anyone at all without selling de Jong or activating the second lever (whatever that means). Spanish news sources have been notoriously unreliable with their stories this summer, even the ones considered solid. Gerard Romero, who is considered a Tier 1 source and close to Laporta, says that the transfer is only 80-85% likely even at this stage:

| @gerardromero: “Robert Lewandowski will 80-85% join FC Barcelona.” — Managing Barça (@ManagingBarca) July 14, 2022

In any case, it looks like this saga could drag on. We’ll keep you updated as the stories come out.