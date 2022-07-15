 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 2 — The soap opera that is Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski, and FC Barcelona; The latest on Matthijs de Ligt; How Serge Gnabry fits if he re-ups; and MORE!

Ah, I love the smell of Friday in the morning.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-AUGSBURG-BAYERN MUNICH Photo by ANDREAS GEBERT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

If you thought HUGE news would drop in the early part of this week, you were probably a little disappointed. Fear not, though, there was still plenty to talk about when it comes to Bayern Munich.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

  • A look at the ongoing (festering?) situation between Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski, and FC Barcelona.
  • The latest on Matthijs de Ligt. Can Bayern Munich get the deal done soon?
  • Serge Gnabry looks like he will ink a new deal...where does he fit?
  • An exit for Chris Richards seems more and more likely.
  • Is a kinder, gentler Brazzo getting deals done — and what if he was playing the long game with Erling Haaland?
  • Some quick takes on the season finale of The Boys and the second half premier of Better Call Saul.

Help support BFW’s quest to be the best, by checking out this link and giving us a vote (or INNN will hunt you down): World Soccer Talk Awards — Best Club Podcast

As always, we love your feedback and appreciate all the support!

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @jeffersonfenner, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2022 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 307 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...