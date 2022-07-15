Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 2 — The soap opera that is Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski, and FC Barcelona; The latest on Matthijs de Ligt; How Serge Gnabry fits if he re-ups; and MORE!

If you thought HUGE news would drop in the early part of this week, you were probably a little disappointed. Fear not, though, there was still plenty to talk about when it comes to Bayern Munich.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at the ongoing (festering?) situation between Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski, and FC Barcelona.

The latest on Matthijs de Ligt. Can Bayern Munich get the deal done soon?

Serge Gnabry looks like he will ink a new deal...where does he fit?

An exit for Chris Richards seems more and more likely.

Is a kinder, gentler Brazzo getting deals done — and what if he was playing the long game with Erling Haaland?

Some quick takes on the season finale of The Boys and the second half premier of Better Call Saul.

