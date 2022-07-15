Juventus already have a replacement for Matthijs de Ligt should he sign for Bayern Munich

Matthijs de Ligt signing for Bayern Munich is now just a matter of when. Now, you might think that De Ligt’s current club Juventus would be bummed about losing one of their starter players, but that is not the case. Football Italia reports that Juventus are trying to sign Brazilian center back Gleison Bremer from derby rivals Torino as the Dutchman’s replacement.

Bayern are confident of getting de Ligt soon, at least that’s what sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić said when he flew to Italy negotiate with the “Biaconeri.” Salihamidžić was coy about whether De Ligt is as good as done. “I would like to say that, but I can’t. Now let’s see what happens”, the sporting director said. “It’s always important to talk. Let’s see what comes of it.”

Bremer isn’t the only defender Juventus are after, however, as they named fellow Brazilian central defender Gabriel Magalhães of Arsenal FC as another option for De Ligt’s replacement.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says the club aren’t too bothered by De Ligt’s impending departure for Germany as they already have the replacements in place (as captured by Abendzeitung). Allegri is also pleased with how the club are handling the negotiations between them and Bayern. “If De Ligt were to leave, the club are ready to replace him in the best possible way,” said Allegri.

Allegri doesn’t want to focus too much on De Ligt’s situation, who was training well and will proceed with coaching the team normally. “At the moment De Ligt is still a Juventus player. I train the ones I have,” Allegri stated. “Anything can happen until August 31.”

Signing Bremer won’t be straightforward for Juventus, who will have to fight Inter Milan for Bremer’s signature.