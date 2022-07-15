Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich playing hardball as FC Barcelona might not even have a bat; PSG getting serious about Robert Lewandowski?; Cristiano Ronaldo’s next club could be outside-the-box; Chelsea might ramp up effort with Serge Gnabry; and MORE!

Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona have yet to get aligned on a fee/payment arrangement for Robert Lewandowski and there is still reason to believe that the Bavarians are extremely skeptical that they will see the money they would be owed for the striker:

A report from Mundo Deportivo has refuted recent speculation about Barcelona lodging a bid of around €50 million, with the entirety of the fee to be paid upfront. It is well established Bayern Munich are looking for a figure of €50 million upfront in order to sanction the sale of Lewandowski, though they are also hoping for an additional €10 million through variables. And it had been suggested recently that the Blaugrana had made an offer meeting Bayern’s €50 million fixed pay demands. But Mundo Deportivo suggests Barcelona have made no such bid. The report adds that Bayern Munich, for their part, remain adamant that they will not sell the former Borussia Dortmund star, who has recently returned to training after the summer break.

FC Barcelona might be hesitant to go much higher with its offer for Lewandowski because it also trying to make a €60 million acquisition of Jules Kounde (also per Barca Universal). During a transfer window that has already seen the club add Raphinha (€58 million), Franck Kessie (free), Andreas Christensen (free), it might be difficult for Barca to manage the transfers fees, plus the salaries for the new players:

Kounde has been made the top priority target in defense by manager Xavi Hernandez. However, Sevilla’s €60 million demands were out of reach for the Catalan heavyweights, casting doubts over the chances of the deal going through.

Paris Saint-Germain appears to be getting more serious about a move for Robert Lewandowski as FC Barcelona’s attempts continue to flounder:

Bayern Munich have been busy making notable changes to their squad in this summer transfer window. They have been heavily linked with a move for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt as well. According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Paris Saint-Germain have joined the race to sign Robert Lewandowski. The report understands that the Ligue 1 champions have recently made contacts with the German club and the entourage of the Polish striker. As per the report, the French side also enquired about the player’s availability in the transfer market. It is believed that Bayern are trying their best to keep hold of Lewandowski this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo might have to go back to Manchester United after all. It appears that no one is really all that interested in the superstar:

Cristiano Ronaldo will feel like the walls are closing in. With Chelsea joining Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain in deciding not to sign the 37-year-old, his prospects of playing Champions League football next season are rapidly fading away. It looks increasingly likely that the Portuguese star will be locked in an increasingly loveless marriage with Manchester United, forced to slum it in the Europa League for the first time since he started out at Sporting Lisbon two decades ago.

Yikes.

Anyway, AS Roma could be an option, but it appears that most are skeptical that Ronaldo would lower his salary demands:

Ronaldo has also been linked, more optimistically, with Roma but as much as Jose Mourinho would no doubt relish a reunion, his wage demands would surely be well beyond their means.

Ronaldo’s primary focus has been on securing a move to a club in the Champions League. With that becoming more and more unlikely, would the Portuguese legend make a move to Saudi Arabia and just rake in heaps of cash. Sport Bild captured some information that could be interesting to Ronaldo:

According to information from the Portuguese broadcasters TVI and CNN Portuguesa, an unnamed Arab club is said to have made an unbelievable offer for CR7. This is also confirmed by the Spanish newspaper “As”. In total, the offer is 300 million euros, so that Ronaldo would end up playing in Saudi Arabia for two years! The monster sum consists of 30 million transfer fee for Manchester United, a salary for Ronaldo in the amount of an incredible 250 million for two seasons and 20 million for the agents and advisors of the transfer.

It’s our pleasure to announce that Bavarian Podcast Works has been nominated for the “Best Club Podcast” by World Soccer Talk.

That’s right your (hopefully) favorite Bayern Munich podcast network is up for an award. While we are humbled and honored that we have not chased everyone away, we could use your help in securing the trophy. That’s right...you can vote! Help support BFW’s quest to be the best, by checking out this link and giving us a vote (or INNN will hunt you down): World Soccer Talk Awards — Best Club Podcast

Bear in mind, we didn’t nominate ourselves or anything like that for this award...somebody likes us!

We’ve put a lot of hard work into helping the podcast network grow and evolve over the years. We’d love to bring home the gold here and frankly we have not been this fired up over a competition since the Bunducksliga was at its peak. Voting closes at midnight EST on July 31, 2022. (Direct link: https://worldsoccertalk.com/best-club-podcast-2022-world-soccer-talk-awards)

Editor’s note: The folks at The Athletic seemed to have discovered their Spurs podcast got nominated, and they went from 0 to racking up votes like crazy. Now they’re in the lead! We’ll need to redouble our efforts at getting out the vote. Thanks to everyone for your help!

If Hakim Ziyech takes a loan assignment — or moves permanently — to AC Milan, Chelsea FC could ramp up its efforts to get Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry:

Chelsea are still in the market for a winger after missing out on Raphinha and that should in turn free Hakim Ziyech to leave with AC Milan interested, a report claims. According to Calciomercato.com, Raphinha will join Barcelona for a fee of €65million including bonuses. Chelsea meanwhile are defining the purchase of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, but Thomas Tuchel wants the club to seize other opportunities for the right flank such as Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry. Hakim Ziyech meanwhile is expected to leave despite the fact he is under contract at Stamford Bridge until June 2025. As per the source, the Premier League side are open to letting him depart on a loan with option to buy deal, which Milan would approve of. Milan have already signed Junior Messias outright from Crotone, while Samu Castillejo has been allowed to join Valencia. Alexis Saelemaekers is not considered non-transferable, but no offers have been received that are considered to be up to par.

If you missed this, D.C. United hired Wayne Rooney as its new manager this week and the Manchester United legend will lead the squad in its friendly against Bayern Munich:

Welcome back, Wayne



The club is excited to announce @WayneRooney as the new head coach of D.C. United. — D.C. United (@dcunited) July 12, 2022

Mesut Özil has had a hell of a few years:

Midfielder Mesut Özil has left Fenerbahce after his contract was terminated by mutual consent and joined Turkish top flight rivals Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday. The 33-year-old former Real Madrid and Arsenal player signed a one-year deal at Basaksehir with the option of a further year, the club said. Basaksehir finished fourth last season, eight points behind second-placed Fenerbahce. Özil hadn’t played for the club since March following a row with then-interim boss Ismail Kartal. The former Germany international only played 37 times across his season-and-a-half in Turkey. Özil still had two years to run on his contract.

What can you even say? At one point, he was a tremendous player, but now it is just one drama scene after another. Hopefully, he can get it back together and have a good season with Basaksehir.

In this episode of the BPW Flagship show, Tom and Fergus discuss: