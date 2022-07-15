“A fantastic coach” — Miroslav Klose draws inspiration from Germany’s Hansi Flick

Speaking in his first press conference as SC Rheindorf Altach head coach, Miroslav Klose expressed his admiration for Germany national team manager Hansi Flick and his management style. Klose served as Flick’s assistant at Bayern Munich where he got to observe the 56-year-old’s work up close. The legendary forward revealed that he picked up a lot from his time with the current Bundestrainer and aims to apply a similar coaching methodology in his career.

“He is a fantastic coach,” said Klose (as captured by Sport Bild). “I have learned so much from him. How he deals with the players, when he intervenes in certain things — that’s how I will try to work, too.”

Hansi Flick wanted to take Klose with him to the national team but the 44-year old insisted on carving his own path. The 2014 World Cup winner is fired up for the upcoming challenge in Austrian Bundesliga, but has set realistic expectations for himself.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself. I have clear ideas,” he added. “It will be a tough road. I’ll probably have to lower my expectations.”