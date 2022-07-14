Report: Serge Gnabry on the verge of agreeing a new deal with Bayern Munich

Navigating through contracts at Bayern Munich this season has proven to be a rather difficult task, but it does now look like an extension for Serge Gnabry is likely to happen. Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Kingsley Coman have all already agreed to new deals with the club, but Gnabry is one of the last players that remains with a currently upcoming expiring contract. At this point, for Robert Lewandowski, it’s pretty clear that he will do everything he can to make sure a move to Barcelona happens.

Per new information from kicker, there are positive signals coming from both Bayern’s front office and Gnabry’s representative, suggesting that a new deal is certainly on the horizon. Chelsea had temporarily entered the race to try to sign him this summer, but it is said that, despite his reluctance to accept earlier offers from Bayern, his preference is to stay in Munich and tie down a long-term contract extension.

After Bayern’s front office had threatened to send him to the stands for this upcoming season if he were to continue to turn down the generous offers, Gnabry seems to be more responsive to the dialogue with Bayern’s bosses. It has been suggested that all parties are going to agree on a contract that will run through 2027, keeping Gnabry at the club for another four years from his current contract, which is set to expire next summer.

The latest reports had said Bayern had offered Gnabry somewhere around 19-million euros per year, which he had initially not accepted, though it now seems that he and his representatives are ready to listen to that kind of offer, with some wiggle room. It has also been said that sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has been putting subtle pressure on Gnabry and his camp to try to come forth and get a new deal agreed upon.

At this juncture, there’s still no concrete, definitive response from Gnabry or his camp, but things are looking positive in terms of a new deal. Hopefully for Bayern’s sake, they'll have this issue sorted either before or during Bayern’s trip to the United States for the pre-season tour and everything will have been finalized prior to the DFL-Supercup against RB Leipzig at the end of the month and the start of the 2022/23 Bundesliga season the weekend after.