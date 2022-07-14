Report: Barcelona facing issues paying for Robert Lewandowski — Frenkie de Jong and Bayern Munich’s demands

We’re halfway through the week and Robert Lewandowski was supposed to be an FC Barcelona player by now. However, it seems that the Catalans are having trouble scrounging together a bid for the Bayern Munich superstar. Per reports out of Germany and Spain, a number of factors are making the operation difficult.

Firstly, according to Kerry Hau of Sport1, Bayern Munich are demanding a large portion of Lewy’s transfer fee up-front, without any installments. If Barca were to make a €50m guaranteed bid today, the club would immediately sit down and negotiate an exit for the Polish striker. However, until that demand is met, Robert Lewandowski will remain at Bayern.

Barca are apparently having trouble producing this lump sum, which is why the Bayern executives would much rather sell Lewy to PSG or Chelsea if a bid came in. Unfortunately the striker only wants to go to Spain, which is making a deal difficult.

Meanwhile, on the other side of negotiations, we have Barca’s impending financial issues. They have yet to announce the activation of their second “lever” (a word that has curiously entered the football journalist’s lexicon over the course of this window) and presumably don’t have much money left after signing Raphinha from Leeds United.

The trouble is that the sale of Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United, which could have raised up to 85m euros for the club, is stalled. The reason? The Dutchman doesn’t want to leave Barcelona.

❗️If Frenkie De Jong does not leave, the Fair Play issue can make it complicated for the club to do other certain operations they have in mind. @gerardromero @planetabarcaa #Transfers — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@ReshadRahman_) July 14, 2022

How Manchester United spent an entire summer negotiating over a player that doesn’t even want to join them is a mystery. EPL clubs sometimes seem to work backwards. But more importantly for Barca (and therefore Bayern) the Frenkie deal stalling throws a wrench into their plans to raise money. Now it’s unknown whether Joan Laporta has any other tricks up his sleeve, but unless de Jong is sold and Barca activates their second lever (a sale of future club revenue), they will not be able to match Bayern’s strict demands for a Lewandowski sale.

As it stands, it’s looking like Robert Lewandowski will have to stick around at Bayern Munich for a little while longer. At least he doesn’t seem to be grumpy in training anymore.

Update #Lewandowski: Intensive training session today. Now finish. 31 degrees. Lewy in top form and totally involved. Talks with Gnabry, Kimmich, Vidovic. Salihamidzic watched parts of the training from the balcony. Still waiting of Barcelona … @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/ZrcxYqUtsj — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 14, 2022

We’ll keep you updated as this clown show progresses.