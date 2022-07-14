How Bayern Munich’s signing of Ryan Gravenberch almost failed

Ryan Gravenberch is one of Bayern’s most exciting talents. The Dutch midfielder seemed destined to join Bayern Munich this summer as it had been rumored for months. Ryan Gravenberch only had Bayern in mind but his dream transfer almost failed. Bayern Munich were not meeting Ajax’s demands, but Gravenberch badly wanted the transfer.

The deal with Ajax for Gravenberch was stalling over €1m at one point and was in danger of collapsing. Gravenberch's agent Rafaela Pimenta even paid half a million from her agency because her client only wanted Bayern. The club added half a million and deal was done [@SPORTBILD] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 12, 2022

Despite Bayern Munich wanting the Ajax talent, they wouldn’t budge and give in for that extra million. Bayern were so stubborn that the deal was actually stalling and in danger of collapsing. Gravenberch’s agent actually had to pay half a million from her agency in order to save the deal. At that point, Bayern added half a million and the transfer was complete.

Ultimately, Bayern Munich paid a small fee in comparison to Gravenberch’s transfer value, which is almost double what Bayern paid for him. The midfielder has serious potential and could end up solidifying a midfield position with an inspiring performance. This deal could turn out to be spectacular for the Bavarian giants.