Bayern Munich’s Malik Tillman touted to move to Rangers FC

According to a report from the, uh, Daily Mail, Rangers FC is looking to sign Bayern Munich’s Malik Tillman on a permanent transfer, which would make him their fourth signing of the summer. The article doesn’t elaborate much on that potential move, but it would make sense to a certain extent.

Malik Tillman, who has a contract until 2024, needs game time at a more consistent basis than what Bayern can currently offer and at a higher level than what Bayern II can offer. He has spent the last two years as part of Bayern, but that wasn’t initially the plan. An anterior cruciate ligament injury made him miss nearly the entire 2020/21 season and scuppered any chances he had a loan move in the 2021 summer transfer window, forcing him to remain at Bayern II.

All this is to say that Malik Tillman needs minutes in a good league and the Scottish league might be the answer, especially since Tillman will be looking to break into the US men’s national team for the 2022 world cup. However, considering the source and the lack of information the article gives on the possible move, this rumor is likely one to be disregarded.