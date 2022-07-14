Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka happy to see Ryan Gravenberch on the squad

When Bayern Munich inked former Ajax star Ryan Gravenberch to a contract, some wondered if the deal was some kind of indicator that the club was unsure about Leon Goretzka’s durability over the course of a long season.

Others, however, thought that Bayern Munich was eyeing up a long-term replacement for Goretzka. Whatever the case, the Germany international is not all that worried about it.

We already know that the midfielder does not mind the competition for his starting position, but now we understand that the 27-year-old just wants to be surrounded by the best possible team.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming (Gravenberch) to our team. We have a very tight schedule this season. In order to be able to compete for all trophies, we need a big and top class squad,” Goretzka told Sport Bild via @iMiaSanMia.

Goretzka, who dealt with a series of nagging injuries last season, is extremely vital to Bayern Munich. What he brings to the pitch physically as a box-to-box midfielder is hard to replicate — and his synergy with teammate Joshua Kimmich might even be harder to replace.

By all accounts, Gravenberch will be groomed to be able to step in for Goretzka when necessary. Just how much Julian Nagelsmann will need to use the 20-year-old, however, remains to be seen.