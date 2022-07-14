Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich still confident on keeping Serge Gnabry; Chelsea sneaking into Robert Lewandowski race; Liverpool ace wants to move on from Sadio Mané; Chelsea conceding Matthijs de Ligt pursuit?; Renato Sanches to PSG?; and MORE!

Despite interest from Chelsea FC, Arsenal FC, and Real Madrid, Bayern Munich is confident that it can hang on to Serge Gnabry:

Bayern Munich remain optimistic that Serge Gnabry will extend his contract despite rumors that the winger could move to Chelsea, according to Sport Bild. The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea look to add reinforcements to their attack. Whilst being on the verge of signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, Chelsea have also submitted interest in Gnabry. It’s reported that the German international did not accept Bayern’s salary offer of €19m a year with his contract due to expire in 2023. Despite the heavy interest and links with a move, Bayern remain confident that Gnabry will extend his contract and stay at the club. In contrast to reports in England, Sport Bild writes that the player has no interest in joining Chelsea having already played for their rival club Arsenal.

Gnabry’s future is really one of the crazier situations on the Bayern Munich roster. With so many expensive attacking options, it remains curious to see if the Bavarians will meet Gnabry’s lofty financial demands. In addition, it could be argued that Gnabry does not even project to be a starter any longer.

With the club wrapped up in its pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt and also with Robert Lewandowski’s transfer saga, Gnabry’s own situation has been on the backburner.

Chelsea FC is sitting back and watching FC Barcelona royally botch its pursuit of Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski. Now, the London-based club might be seeing that mess and thinking it can swoop in to steal the Poland international:

On which subject Chelsea are, apparently, trying to muscle in on Barça’s bid to sign Robert Lewandowski. Though the player originally had eyes for the Camp Nou alone, he is now sufficiently aggravated by the selfishness suffusing the German champs that even the prospect of a 493rd consecutive Bundesliga title cannot persuade him to remain in Bavaria.

To this point, Lewandowski has been reluctant to take a close look at Chelsea, but if he really wants to leave Bayern Munich in search of a new challenge, the striker might have to open up his mind. While FC Barcelona is still in the lead, its finances have created a lot of doubt on whether the Catalans can satisfy the requirements that Bayern Munich has for a sale of Lewandowski.

What seemed like a crazy notion last weekend looks like it could be very close to happening — Bayern Munich and Juventus center-back Matthijs de Ligt could finally be getting together.

What does this mean for the club? Where does he fit? Who will be affected if de Ligt walks through the gates at Säbener Straße? We’ll talk through all of that and MORE! Here is what we have on tap:

A quick aside about the award nomination for BFW’s podcast network.

A deep dive into the possible move for de Ligt.

Why waiting for Konrad Laimer might not be a bad thing, but would limit Julian Nagelsmann’s ability to tinker.

What will Bayern Munich do with some of its prized youngsters this season?

What if Robert Lewandowski stays with the club for this season?

Help support BFW's quest to be the best by checking out this link and giving us a vote (or INNN will hunt you down): World Soccer Talk Awards — Best Club Podcast

Bayern Munich truly might be in a one-club race to get Juventus center-back Matthijs de Ligt:

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly will likely have to accept defeat in the club’s pursuit of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt this summer. Newly emerging details suggest a Stamford Bridge switch is off the cards, with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich stealing a march on the Blues. Thomas Tuchel had identified De Ligt as his priority centre-back target ahead of making as many as three additions in the position. The German head coach is keen to replace Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, while Cesar Azpilicueta’s future remains in the air amid interest from Barcelona. But Chelsea look primed to miss out on the 22-year-old, who has reportedly agreed personal terms with Bayern amid stalling contract talks with Juventus. And Boehly has learned new information that suggests he should move on to other targets while the Bavarian giants are on the hunt. According to Bild, even if Chelsea offered him more money to snub Bayern for a move to the Premier League, his heart is set on an Allianz Arena arrival in the summer transfer window. The report states the Dutchman would even take a pay cut to force his move through.

Liverpool star Jordan Henderson thinks the club needs to move on from Sadio Mané.

“For any team that loses Sadio it will be a big blow, because he’s a world-class player, for me one of the best forwards in the world,” said Henderson. “But we’ve got world class players, especially in the forward line. Luis Diaz, who performed phenomenally well last season. Darwin has come in, Bobby [Firmino] is coming back, so we’ve got world-class options. Things move on and change, so hopefully we can adapt to that quickly. Darwin is a new option, a different dimension for us with the way we play and we’ve got to adapt to that quickly, get used to it. But Luis came in for a large part of last season and obviously Darwin is hopefully a huge player for us going forward, and we have some young players coming through as well.”

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches could be on his way to join the fracas at Paris Saint-Germain:

News Renato #Sanches: He definitely wants to join #PSG in summer! He has taken that decision. Renato is confident that the transfer to Paris will happen. A contract extension in Lille is not an issue for him. @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 12, 2022

