Sadio Mane cites German hospitality as part of the reason he chose Bayern Munich

Before moving to Liverpool in the summer of 2016, Sadio Mane spent two years with Southampton after joining from RB Salzburg in the summer of 2014. After six, well-decorated years at Liverpool, Mane has joined Bayern Munich in what’s been one of the most exciting transfers for not only Bayern, but the Bundesliga as a whole in recent years.

It had become clear that he wanted to leave Liverpool and he had made it clear to the club that that was the case. He parted ways with Jurgen Klopp’s side in the most professional and respectful manner possible, and for him, Bayern was always he preferred destination due to his pre-existing love of Munich.

Having spent a good portion of his career in Salzburg, Munich is a short journey away from the Austrian city that borders Germany and Mane recently revealed that he frequented Munich during his tenure at RB Salzburg. He recently told FCBayernTV that he used to “come to Munich frequently” and said that “the people are very respectful and nice.” He added that the way he’s been welcomed thus far since arriving in Munich after his transfer was completed has been “extra motivation” for him and his teammates have already been impressed with what they’ve seen from him at Sabener Strasse since he began full team training from last Friday (Sport Bible).

Mane leaves behind a massive legacy in Liverpool, having scored 120 goals for the club across a total of 269 appearances across all competitions, having won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. He’d won every trophy available to him at Liverpool bar the Community Shield, which is essentially the English equivalent of the DFL-Supercup.

With no indictment on Liverpool and Merseyside, Mane and Munich is a match made in heaven. It’s no surprise that he spoke highly of the German hospitality in Munich being one of things he loved most about the city. For such a humble player that routinely does work with charitable institutions back home in Senegal and donates money to build schools and mosques in his home city of Bambaly, he’ll fit in very well in Munich and at Bayern.