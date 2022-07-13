Bayern Munich snaps up 16-year-old jewel from Hertha Berlin

It’s official now. Bayern Munich has unveiled the signing of Noel Aseko Nkili from Hertha Berlin on a contract until 2025. On July 4th, a report from Christian Falk of Bild came out of the blue stating that Bayern Munich had sealed the signing of Nkili already, but now there is confirmation that this exciting young player is moving to Bayern.

Jochen Sauer, the head of the FC Bayern Campus, was clearly ecstatic to have completed the transfer. “We have had Noel on our radar for a long time now. Of his age group and position, he is an absolute top talent. Therefore we are so happy to have convinced him to continue his development at FC Bayern.”

Holger Seitz, the sporting leader of the Bayern youth system, added: “Nkili is an energetic and technically brilliant midfielder, [as well as] having a fantastic mentality. We are fully convinced of his qualities.”

Nkili has already gotten multiple honors, including 11 caps with the Germany U-17 side. However, he unfortunately missed the recent U-17 Euros with an injury that continues to plague him even now. Nkili will likely have to rehabilitate until August before he will be ready to play football again.

BFW Analysis

Oh, this is a fantastic transfer. Sauer and Seitz were not exaggerating or playing this signing up too much. Of course, it is always helpful to keep in mind that a young player’s progress is never linear and that too much should not be expected of him. Or that player’s careers can go sideways with injuries. Don’t expect Nkili to blow up because things could still go wrong.

Having said that, Nkili is an exceptionally good player and an absolute top talent. Nkili was rumored to have joined the Hertha Berlin first team in pre-season training if he hadn’t moved to Bayern and even get some minutes in the Bundesliga next season. Not only that, but he has the kind of tough tackling and the ability to screen the defense that nobody in the Bayern youth system-or Bayern first team, for that matter- really has. Yes, Nkili has the ability to play as a very accomplished defensive midfielder.

As long as he doesn’t suffer any major injuries or training setbacks, Nkili should make waves within the Bayern youth system. He could be special, so keep an eye on Noel Aseko Nkili.