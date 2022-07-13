Is the Konrad Laimer deal dead? Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig enter a standoff

In the midst of the uproar regarding the Matthijs de Ligt and Robert Lewandowski sagas, Konrad Laimer’s move to Bayern Munich seems to have fallen through the cracks. Media reports have hardly mentioned the RB Leipzig midfielder lately, although the most recent stories indicate that he only wants a move to Bayern. So what’s going on?

According to a report by Sport1, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are still very far apart on a potential transfer fee. Leipzig want at least €30m for the wantaway midfielder, while Bayern are only prepared to go as high as €20m. It’s an awkward position for the energy drink based club, as Laimer’s contract expires next season.

Having already negotiated terms, Bayern are confident of getting their man — whether it happens this summer or the next. Julian Nagelsmann would reportedly prefer the transfer be concluded as soon as possible, but currently the club bosses don’t see the midfield as a huge priority on the transfer market. Other important moves, such as the pursuit of Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt, need to be concluded first.

For his part, RBL CEO Oliver Mintzlaff seems optimistic about keeping Laimer for another season (at least):

Mintzlaff: "We discussed internally what would have to happen for us to consider selling him. But you can assume that the probability of Laimer playing for us in the coming season is significantly higher than the probability of him playing elsewhere" — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 12, 2022

“We’re in a competition,” he added, “and we don’t want to strengthen Bayern every summer. It’s a bit flattering that the big FC Bayern are looking at us to strengthen their squad, but we also want to take the next step, so we need players like Konrad Laimer.”

As it stands, it seems like Laimer will not be coming to Munich this summer. Julian Nagelsmann will have to make do without his “pressing machine” for the midfield. However if Bayern’s fortunes change elsewhere — for example, if Marcel Sabitzer is sold, or the De Ligt deal falls through — then the club bosses could finally decide to up their bid for the Austrian.