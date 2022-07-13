Report: Barcelona keep stalling as Robert Lewandowski arrives late to Bayern Munich training

Robert Lewandowski is back in Bayern Munich team training today. His future is still up in the air. As of right now, FC Barcelona still haven’t made a new bid which lines up with Bayern’s demands for the star striker.

According to reports out of Spain, the Catalans are refusing to offer 50m euros in fixed transfer fees for the striker, instead wanting to reach that figure with variables. Bayern have been adamant on receiving no less than €50m (guaranteed) for Lewandowski, which is currently holding up the whole process. This is after all the media reports we got on Monday about how this transfer would be wrapped up by now.

Meanwhile, Lewandowski himself doesn’t seem to be particularly happy. He arrived six minutes late to team training today (Bild via @iMiaSanMia), although his fitness tests are top-notch and show that he worked hard while training in the offseason. Is this a subtle power-play by the striker? When Barca is involved, a club known for encouraging such tactics, you can never be sure. Joan Laporta even “thanked” Lewandowski earlier in the summer for his public efforts to move to Barcelona.

As for whether the club can even afford the transfer fee, Barca are close to pulling another (which is an euphemism for selling a chunk of the club’s future revenue) which could bring in as much as 300m in revenue for the club all at once. That would certainly enable them to pay for Lewy’s transfer, unless they have more pressing matters to deal with.

JUST IN: The 2nd lever is in it’s final stages of completion. The agreement will be with Sixth Street again, which will likely exceed €320M. Laporta wants to sign it next week. @DBR8 #FCB — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@ReshadRahman_) July 12, 2022

Whatever happens, Robert Lewandowski is a Bayern Munich player for the time being. German press are following his every move while the Spanish press are convinced that it’s only a matter of time before Barca make their final bid and Xavi lands his man.