Report: Bayern Munich lay groundwork, feel confident about Harry Kane transfer in 2023

Could it really happen? Sport BILD’s latest, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, suggests that Bayern Munich are not only targeting Tottenham star striker Harry Kane for next summer, there’s internal belief that sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić can get pull it off.

This is wild. Let’s start with the obvious: Kane is one of the best, an elite 9 as well as an elite 10 in one. When we say there’s no way the club can’t just drop-in replace Robert Lewandowski, that’s short-hand for “it’s not like a Harry Kane is gonna waltz through that door”:

Bayern already have their eyes on next summer's transfer window, and Harry Kane is a target to replace Robert Lewandowski. Within the club, it is believed that Salihamidžić can strike a deal for the England captain [@SPORTBILD] pic.twitter.com/07SEuULytV — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 12, 2022

Of course, he would come at an astronomical cost. Manchester City couldn’t get him last summer despite being rumored to be quoting nine-figure sums at Spurs chairman Daniel Levy all transfer window long. So what gives?

Well, Kane wanted out badly last season for a reason. While Tottenham have turned it around this time, they still won’t have an easy road to silverware. And heck, head coach Antonio Conte wasn’t even a lock to continue until recently. How many more years will Kane risk finding himself in the Europa league again?

Last summer, he had three years left on his deal. By next, he’ll be entering the final year — if he does not extend beforehand.

And that’s the key, really. Rumors may be rumors, but they’re also signals. In this case, it’s a glowing neon sign pointed at England that reads “Hey Harry, in case you ever want to win the Champions League!”

Kane’s current deal came with a gentleman’s agreement that turned out not to be worth the paper it wasn’t written on. He might well think twice before locking himself in again. Should that happen, and should Spurs have a poorer outlook next summer than this, the groundwork for Brazzo to swoop in again — in the final year of a deal for a player who wants only Bayern — may have already been laid.

As for the other top English clubs: they’re all either awkwardly co-resident in London, or have their striker position locked down for the foreseeable future. Beyond, the top two La Liga clubs should be similarly settled — as long as Karim Benzema at Real Madrid and Robert Lewandowski, presumably by then at FC Barcelona, are still going strong.

Who knows. Kane could sign a contract tomorrow and make this all moot. But it sure seems like Bayern are trying to pull the strings on the down low — as it would be wise for them to do.