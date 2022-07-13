Report: Acquiring Matthijs de Ligt could cloud futures of Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano at Bayern Munich

Roster math is hitting full stride and some are questioning exactly what roles some players might have with Bayern Munich this upcoming season.

According to Bild, defenders Dayot Upamecano and Benjamin Pavard could have shaky futures with the Rekordmeister, as the club is frantically trying to make a deal with Juventus for stud center-back Matthijs de Ligt:

According to BILD information, Bavaria made an initial offer of 60 million plus around ten million euros in bonus payments, but Juve demands more. De Ligt will probably be the new head of defense. World champion (Lucas) Hernández is well regarded by Brazzo and has the advantage of being left-footed on the left flank. That’s why Benjamin Pavard (26) and Dayot Upamecano (23) should probably ask themselves: Do I still play a role here? Talks are already underway with world champion Pavard (contract until 2024) – in addition to an extension, a change is also possible. After (Niklas) Süle’s departure, the Frenchman moves from the right flank into the middle and actually wants to become the head of defense himself. 42.5 million purchase Upamecano did not come until 2021 and should not actually be sold. It is possible, however, that he is also thinking about a departure if he sits on the bench because of De Ligt. Now the Bayern bosses around Salihamidzic have to sign De Ligt first...

BFW Analysis

I know, I know....literally EVERYONE’s first reaction is to insinuate Bild is stirring it up.

And maybe they are.

However, both Upamecano and Pavard regard themselves as starting-caliber players, who have put in time at the club. Should Bayern Munich acquire De Ligt, he certainly won’t (potentially) be the club’s record signing just to play caddy to the French duo.

While imagining either player would leave this summer might seem tough at the moment, it can be ascertained that both players might not be too keen on taking a seat on the bench and could potentially explore what other options are out there, either this summer or next.