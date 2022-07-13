 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Transfer Watch: Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski had medical check, Barca bid expected soon; Matthijs de Ligt to take a pay cut?

Bayern’s striker may not be Bayern’s striker soon.

By Soundz58
FC Bayern München v FC Barcelona: Group E - UEFA Champions League Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski has been quite the transfer saga for many months. Will it finally end soon?

Robert Lewandowski initially was expected to refuse to come to the Säbener Straße for the start of the pre-season training. Lo and behold, the man did arrive this morning for a heart and lungs medical check at a hospital in Munich, as captured by Torben Hoffmann from Sky. Florian Plettenberg did not want to miss the opportunity to put in his two cents stating that it is “totally open if he will arrive [at] the training center.”

Lewandowski does not want to leave a sour taste (oops, too late) and is hoping for an agreement between Bayern Munich and Barcelona so that a transfer could be finalized rather quickly. Florian Plettenberg went on to say that “a final offer from Barcelona is expected in the next hours.” It would be “around €50m + bonus.”

Sport Bild echoed Plettenberg’s report (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern is only “willing to sell (Lewandowski) for €50m-€55m” so that the generated funds could be invested in Matthijs de Ligt. As reported earlier, sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic flew to Turin yesterday to meet with Juventus to submit the first offer for Matthijs de Ligt, which was rejected. The next offer would surely be a bit stronger if Bayern Munich could have a money rain from a potential Lewandowski sale.

Interestingly, Sport Bild is also reporting that De Ligt will take a pay cut to join Bayern Munich:

Well, there you have it. Another day, another chapter in the Lewandowski drama...I mean...saga.

