Transfer Watch: Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski had medical check, Barca bid expected soon; Matthijs de Ligt to take a pay cut?

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski has been quite the transfer saga for many months. Will it finally end soon?

Robert Lewandowski initially was expected to refuse to come to the Säbener Straße for the start of the pre-season training. Lo and behold, the man did arrive this morning for a heart and lungs medical check at a hospital in Munich, as captured by Torben Hoffmann from Sky. Florian Plettenberg did not want to miss the opportunity to put in his two cents stating that it is “totally open if he will arrive [at] the training center.”

Update #Lewandowski: He arrived the hospital for his medical check a few minutes ago. You can find the pictures at Sky. Colleague @Sky_Torben is over there. Totally open if he will arrive the training centre at „Säbener Straße“ today. @SkySportDE https://t.co/zm9PuX6v9y — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 12, 2022

Lewandowski does not want to leave a sour taste (oops, too late) and is hoping for an agreement between Bayern Munich and Barcelona so that a transfer could be finalized rather quickly. Florian Plettenberg went on to say that “a final offer from Barcelona is expected in the next hours.” It would be “around €50m + bonus.”

Sport Bild echoed Plettenberg’s report (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern are asking for €50m fixed plus up to €10m in add-ons for Robert Lewandowski [@SPORTBILD] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 12, 2022

Bayern is only “willing to sell (Lewandowski) for €50m-€55m” so that the generated funds could be invested in Matthijs de Ligt. As reported earlier, sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic flew to Turin yesterday to meet with Juventus to submit the first offer for Matthijs de Ligt, which was rejected. The next offer would surely be a bit stronger if Bayern Munich could have a money rain from a potential Lewandowski sale.

Interestingly, Sport Bild is also reporting that De Ligt will take a pay cut to join Bayern Munich:

Matthijs de Ligt has accepted to take a pay cut to join Bayern. The Dutchman earns €10m net per year at Juve, a figure that Bayern can't pay him due to the different tax system in Germany. Salihamidžić and Nagelsmann managed to convince de Ligt after one meeting [@SPORTBILD] pic.twitter.com/HEjDhUdsMF — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 12, 2022

Well, there you have it. Another day, another chapter in the Lewandowski drama...I mean...saga.