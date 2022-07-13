Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry interested in Manchester City; The latest on Bayern wanting Spurs star Harry Kane; FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United?; A Saša Kalajdžić update; and MORE!

A bit lost in the hysteria surrounding Bayern Munich’s ongoing pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt and the transfer saga surrounding Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry might be sitting there wondering, “What about me?”

While Bayern Munich might be focused on other matters, Gnabry could be plotting out which clubs he might like to play for. In Tuesday’s Daily Schmankerl, we learned that Gnabry’s ties to Arsenal would likely prevent him from making a move to Chelsea FC, but it does appear the Germany international would be willing to play for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City:

Serge Gnabry will not join Chelsea, despite rumours in England. Following his time at Arsenal from 2011 to 2016, Gnabry is unwilling to play for any other club in London. Manchester City is a possible destination for the player if he doesn't extend his contract [@SPORTBILD] pic.twitter.com/u7DcLGS4t2 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 12, 2022

Despite the previous story about Gnabry not being interested in Chelsea, though, one report says the forward could be a primary target of Thomas Tuchel’s club (Football London):

With the Blues seemingly set to miss out on the Brazil international and Ziyech facing an increasingly uncertain future at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel wants to sign at least one new forward. According to The Telegraph, Gnabry has emerged as an option for the club, with the 26-year-old’s contract at Bayern set to expire in 12 months. Boehly has met with the Bavarians’ director in London to discuss the futures of both Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski, as per The Telegraph. And, it’s said that the £33.8m-rated winger ‘likes London’, handing the Blues a major boost in their efforts.

Is it possible that the delay in FC Barcelona submitting its next bid to Bayern Munich for Robert Lewandowski is because the Catalans are rallying up €70 million? That seems doubtful, but at least one report thinks that could be the case:

Barcelona will reportedly have to shell out €70 million to secure the services of priority attacking target Robert Lewandowski in the summer. According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona will have to pay a higher sum than €50 million to secure the services of Robert Lewandowski in the summer transfer window. Bayern Munich will now tell the Blaugrana to cough up €70 million for the Polish international. The Robert Lewandowski transfer saga continues to get engulfed in uncertainties with every passing day. But one thing that is clear is that the 33-year-old is not leaving Bayern Munich without burning all his bridges with the Bavarian giants, although that is not all his doing.

What seemed like a crazy notion last weekend looks like it could be very close to happening — Bayern Munich and Juventus center-back Matthijs de Ligt could finally be getting together.

Help support BFW's quest to be the best by checking out this link and giving us a vote (or INNN will hunt you down): World Soccer Talk Awards — Best Club Podcast

If there is a messier transfer saga than Robert Lewandowski/Bayern or Cristiano Ronaldo/Manchester United, it would be Frenkie de Jong/FC Barcelona.

The Spanish channel Onze is reporting that there is a deal in place between Barça and United for €85 million, but that should be met with high skepticism:

Forbes captured details on the report:

Manchester United and FC Barcelona have reached an agreement for the transfer of Frenkie de Jong. This has been claimed by the Onze program on Esport3 in Catalonia, and comes after United’s CEO Richard Arnold and director of football John Murtough landed in Barcelona on Monday. Later yesterday afternoon, the duo met with Mateu Alemany, Jordi Cruyff and Rafa Yuste representing the Blaugrana, and their sit-down concluded with an agreement between the European giants for the 25-year-old midfielder. According to Oriol Domenech from Esport3, the final figure for the sale is €85mn ($85.05mn) including add-ons.

Juventus announced its signing of former Bayern Munich youth player Kenan Yildiz:

Official, confirmed. Kenan Yildiz has signed with Juventus on free transfer from FC Bayern - deal valid until June 2025. ⚪️⚫️ #transfers



Yildiz [2005 born] has turned down Bayern proposal to extend contract and many other approaches. pic.twitter.com/3fdsP6XtiF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2022

That sport coat kind of make him look ready for some work with Miami Vice, but good luck to the youngster on his move.

According to Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United could be looking at VfB Stuttgart striker Saša Kalajdžić now that both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are out of the mix:

❗️News #Kalajdzic: He is a candidate for #MUFC next to Brobbey from Leipzig. Talks with the management from Kalajdzic have taken place but no personal meeting so far. Manchester United is very interesting for him. Bayern and Dortmund are not in. @SkySportDE @Sky_Marc — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 11, 2022

At this point, I think it is safe to assume that all of the stories being corroborated about Bayern Munich being interested in Harry Kane are true. It seems the club is ready to make a strong push at him for the 2023/24 season.

However, it also appears that Tottenham Hotspur will do everything it can to convince the star striker to stay in London:

Update #Kane: Bayern bosses have discussed him in this transfer period due to his qualities but he’s no longer a topic this summer. Things could change in 2023. Kane‘s management is relaxed. Been told they are not discussing any options for next year at this stage. @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 12, 2022

If Sky’s Florian Plettenberg is not enough for you, Fabrizio Romano — who is even out-scooping the families of players these days — indicated Kane was discussed, but also that the Bavarians are a real longshot to actually get him:

Bayern are big fans of Harry Kane and consider he would be perfect to replace Robert Lewandowski, but for this summer a move is impossible. Kane is untouchable for Tottenham as they're looking to extend his contract beyond 2024 [@FabrizioRomano, @podcastherewego] pic.twitter.com/4WPJDoTX5O — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 12, 2022

