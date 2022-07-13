Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané doesn’t want to be involved in talking about life after Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich star Sadio Mané has heard the rumors about Robert Lewandowski’s potential exit from Bayern Munich.

Even if the situation seems inevitable, the Senegalese attacker would like to play with the Polish Hitman. Mané, however, knows the hysteria that builds when a star players is about to leave a club — and he did not want to add any fuel to the fire.

“Of course Robert Lewandowski is one of the best strikers in the world. But I’m not the right person to speak about his future or say what the club should do,” Mané told Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

As for who might take Lewandowski’s place should the star striker leave, Mané was reluctant to throw his hat into the ring.

“I don’t want to talk about myself. Even though this sounds like a cliché, the team really comes first for me. I always want to perform at my best to help the team,” said Mané.