Report: Hoffenheim has interest in Bayern Munich’s Chris Richards

Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards made quite an impression while playing on loan at Hoffenheim for much of the past two seasons.

The tall, rangy, and talented center-back looks like he could be a contender for a spot with the USMNT during the World Cup and is the type of player who is always continuing to evolve and grow his game.

Those attributes have not been lost on Hoffenheim, which might want to bring him back to Sinsheim either on a temporary (loan) on a permanent (transfer) basis per kicker:

Regardless of the two failed transfers, Hoffenheim still had Chris Richards in their sights. The Kraichgauer had recently loaned the American out twice from FC Bayern and were also interested in a third “term” for the 23-year-old. Whether again on loan or with a permanent commitment. Admittedly, there also seem to be wealthy customers in England for Richards.

The future for Richards could be cloudy with the Rekordmeister. Immensely skilled and proven in the Bundesliga, Richards might see his chances for playing time stifled if the club acquires Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus.

Aside of De Ligt, Richards also has to battle Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, and Tanguy Nianzou for playing time. Still just 22-years-old, the FC Dallas alum is young enough to take another loan assignment, but he is also drawing interest from clubs like Olympique Lyon, Valencia, Crystal Palace, and Southampton among others.