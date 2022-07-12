 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Bayern Munich expected to submit next offer to Juventus for Matthijs de Ligt shortly

Things are moving fast for Bayern Munich.

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern Muenchen Unveils New Signing Sadio Mane Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

According to Radio Bianconera and TuttoJuve.com journalist Mirko Di Natale, Bayern Munich is expected to submit its next offer to Juventus for center-back Matthijs de Ligt within the next few hours.

This news follows the recent narrative that Bayern Munich is looking to close a deal for De Ligt this week. By moving quickly, Bayern Munich is hoping to get the Dutchman integrated into the squad and hopefully have him join the team as it readies for its preseason tour in the United States, which will feature matches against MLS side D.C. United in the nation’s capital, along with a game against Manchester City at historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin:

The 60 million plus bonuses presented by #Bayern for #deLigt were rejected.

#Juve does not lower its claims.

The Bavarians will be delivering a new offer in the next few hours. The parties are in constant contact.

By all accounts, this move seems to be happening and is more of a matter of when, rather than if.

