Report: Bayern Munich expected to submit next offer to Juventus for Matthijs de Ligt shortly

According to Radio Bianconera and TuttoJuve.com journalist Mirko Di Natale, Bayern Munich is expected to submit its next offer to Juventus for center-back Matthijs de Ligt within the next few hours.

This news follows the recent narrative that Bayern Munich is looking to close a deal for De Ligt this week. By moving quickly, Bayern Munich is hoping to get the Dutchman integrated into the squad and hopefully have him join the team as it readies for its preseason tour in the United States, which will feature matches against MLS side D.C. United in the nation’s capital, along with a game against Manchester City at historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin:

I 60mln più bonus presentati dal #Bayern per #deLigt sono stati rifiutati.



La #Juve non abbassa le sue pretese.



I bavaresi recapiteranno una nuova offerta nelle prossime ore. Le parti sono in continuo contatto. https://t.co/a8ov0QMu65 — Mirko Di Natale (@_Morik92_) July 12, 2022

The 60 million plus bonuses presented by #Bayern for #deLigt were rejected. #Juve does not lower its claims. The Bavarians will be delivering a new offer in the next few hours. The parties are in constant contact.

By all accounts, this move seems to be happening and is more of a matter of when, rather than if.