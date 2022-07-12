Report: Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski has been planning FC Barcelona move since April

Bayern Munich is still waiting for FC Barcelona to officially meet its €50m valuation for Robert Lewandowski. Lewandowski — annoyed by his club’s handling of extension talks as well as their apparent interest in then-Borussia Dortmund, now Manchester City striker Erling Haaland — has been known to prefer a move away since the season’s end. Per a new report from Spanish outlet Sport, the player himself had decided even earlier, having begun planning his way out in April.

Reportedly, Lewandowski and his wife Anna have been proactively looking for a home in the Catalans and were in touch with various companies and contacts from the area to find the right property. They have also apparently been looking for schools and nurseries for their two daughters. It’s suggested that Lewandowski has personally traveled to the city more than once for these reasons.

Anna has also been very pointedly sharing on her Instagram account that she’s been learning Spanish. Some of her shared stories featured the couple listening to Spanish music in their car while on holiday. Dropping hints, and mere coincidence? Robert, of course, declared his FC Bayern story over while on international duty with Poland during the June UEFA Nations League fixture run, and allowed himself to be spotted dining with Barça head coach Xavi Hernandez in Ibiza just a few weeks ago. One could be forgiven for inferring intent.

Barcelona boss Joan Laporta has relished the public posturing and joined in himself. Bayern fans won’t have appreciated the news Laporta had phoned Lewandowski agent Pini Zahavi to thank him for the public antics, nor the Barça president’s penchant for openly discussing his club’s transfer window preferences for another team’s player. Well. At least Lewy’s apparently not going to go on strike, right?

Still, it looks like the Lewandowskis are counting the days and going to lengths to make it very, very, very, very clear where they want to be next season.

Per Sport1’s Kerry Hau, Lewy and his representatives are confident a solution between Bayern and Barcelona will be reached soon — perhaps even this week. That would avoid the awkwardness of having to join Bayern’s preseason tour of the United States, though he might still be stateside — albeit in Barcelona colors.