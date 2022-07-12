Live Blog: Germany leads Spain 1-0 on goal from Bayern Munich’s Klara Bühl

3’: In the third minute Bayern Munich star Klara Bühl gave Germany a 1-0 lead.

Lineups are out!

Germany (4-3-3): Frohms (GK); Rauch - Hegering - Hendrich - Gwinn; Däbritz - Oberdorf - Magull; Bühl - Popp (c) - Huth

Spain (4-3-3): Paños (GK); Ouahabi - León - Paredes(c) - Batlle; Guijarro - Aleixandri - Bonmatí; Caldentey - L.García - S.García

Alexandra Popp for Lea Schüller (COVID) is the only change for Germany, while Spain swap out two of their front three and add Laia Aleixandri into midfield.

Germany vs Spain: The battle for Group B

It’s here — one of the most hotly-anticipated matches of the European Championship group stages. Spain and Germany are two of the top contenders and each dispatched their first opponents with ease. Spain made short work of Finland 4-1, while Germany rolled over Denmark 4-0.

Germany have been dealt a blow with Bayern Munich star striker Lea Schüller testing positive for COVID-19 and will have to be on the watch for further transmission within the team. They do have a highly capable replacement in Alexandra Popp, as well as less traditional options to lead the forward line.

Spain are already without one of the best players in the world — FC Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas suffered a devastating ACL tear just days before the tournament began. They’ve never defeated the Germans in top-level play, but expect to assert far more control over proceedings than Denmark managed.

“We know that Spain will have a lot of the ball in certain areas of our half,” said Germany defender Sara Doorsoun, speaking to UEFA.com. “We will have to use our possession very cleverly.”

But above all is an abiding sense of optimism in the DFB camp. Said Doorsoun: “There is really something coming together here.”

Match Info

Location: Brentford, England

Time: 3pm EST, 8pm local time

TV/streaming: ESPN/ESPN2 (USA), BBC (UK); find your options at livesoccertv

