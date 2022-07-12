Bayern Munich want Matthijs de Ligt by next Monday; Robert Lewandowski on the same timeline?

Bayern Munich are entering a decisive week in this summer’s transfer window. Preseason is about to begin, with the team embarking on a tour in the United States from Monday, July 18 to Sunday, 24. For this reason Bayern intend to land Matthijs de Ligt this week, so that their new center-back target can join them in the U.S. capital. Similar considerations could see movement on the Robert Lewandowski front as well.

Per kicker:

At Bayern, the Dutchman would be planned as the new leader in defense. FC Bayern would like to sign the 22-year-old, who has played for Juventus Turin since 2019. According to kicker information, this week can still see plenty of movement on the personnel front, because the Munich team would like to take de Ligt with them on their trip to the USA as early as next Monday. The poker has now officially started on [this] Monday, now the clubs still have to agree.

But that’s not all. FC Barcelona — with whom the Bavarians are presently engaged in another high-stakes game of transfer poker, over striker Robert Lewandowski — are also touring the USA next week as well, with a showcase match in Miami scheduled for July 19. The Catalan club are still w8ing 2 hear back on their offers for Bayern’s goal-scoring extraordinaire, but would similarly prefer clarity going into the preseason.

So strap in, lads. This should be a big week in Munich.

It’s really happening, isn’t it?