Off the Crossbar: What song will Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané sing in his debut?

Bayern Munich’s signing of the season (that title might go to Matthijs de Ligt...soon) Sadio Mané can do it all: win trophies, score a bunch of goals, and comes up clutch in games, but there’s one thing he has yet to show to anyone in the team. Having made his training debut a few days ago, the former Liverpool FC man has another debut to do: his singing debut.

It’s a tradition at the Bavarian club that a new player will have to sing a song of their choice and the whole team (including the staff) must be there to witness it. A report by Tz says Mané wants to impress his teammates with his singing skills, and he already has a couple of songs to choose from. Having to balance that with preparation for the new season isn’t an easy job.

“I don’t have a specific song yet, but I have a few in my repertoire”, Mané said. “I’ll think again at home and choose the best to perform as a great singer in front of the boys.”

Mané will be following in the footsteps of some of his teammates who were debutants in the past five years. In 2018, Germany internationals Serge Gnabry and Leon Goretzka performed Uncle Kracker’s 2000 hit “Follow me”. The next year saw Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies sing Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” at a club bonding getaway. Even current sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić did one when he was first appointed in 2017. He sang “Das Fliegerlied” by Tim Toupet.

They’re all great, but there’s one performance that will forever be the GOAT of all Bayern Munich song performances. Some say it’s the greatest duet performance of all time, and it’s true. It’s something that has eluded BFW for the past three years, and we’re still searching for it to this day.

I think you already know what I’m talking about, it’s “The City Duet of Brotherly Love”.

Niko Kovać and Robert Kovać singing Nena’s 1983 hit “99 Luftballons”.

We’ll do anything to watch a video of that (if there is any). Hey Bayern, I hope you’re listening: Do as I say, and just, release, the freaking, clip!