Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski coming around on Chelsea?; Another reason Sarah Zadrazil is the best; Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United?; Chelsea not an option for Arsenal alum Serge Gnabry; and MORE!

It has been a weird and wacky period for Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski. With a move to his preferred destination (FC Barcelona) potentially in jeopardy, the Polish striker might actually be considering a move to Chelsea FC:

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski would reportedly rather join Chelsea as an alternative if he can’t get a move Barcelona, rather than remain at his current club. The Poland international is one of the very finest players in the world at the moment, and it would be exciting to see him in the Premier League before the end of his career. Chelsea could do with a top signing up front the summer, with Romelu Lukaku struggling last season and now returning on loan to Inter Milan for a season. It remains to be seen how realistic a deal for Lewandowski is, but it seems he’d be keen on joining the Blues if he cannot get his preferred moved to the Nou Camp…

Lewandowski and Timo Werner on the same squad? What kind of nut job would be a proponent of that?

(Slinks out of room)

Anyway, kicker’s Georg Holzner says that if Lewandowski does leave, Bayern Munich would look for a short-term fix, until a long-term solution can be found:

If Robert Lewandowski gets sold, Bayern would need a short-term replacement because the club doesn't want to go into the season without a classic and proven number 9. An interim solution is possible, because Harry Kane is currently top of the list for next year [@georg_holzner] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 11, 2022

Who would fit that profile? If you have ideas, drop them in the comments.

Who needs two boots on a pitch? Certainly not Bayern Munich Frauen and Austria international Sarah Zadarazil, who did just fine wearing one in her squad’s 2-0 win over Northern Ireland in the Women’s Euros:

The struggle was real.. https://t.co/vDiE8mNBtv — Sarah Zadrazil (@SarahZadrazil) July 11, 2022

Zadrazil is a top five all-time interview of mine as well. That was one of great things we’ve done at BFW. If you missed that, check it out at the related story below.

What seemed like a crazy notion last weekend looks like it could be very close to happening — Bayern Munich and Juventus center-back Matthijs de Ligt could finally be getting together.

What does this mean for the club? Where does he fit? Who will be affected if de Ligt walks through the gates at Säbener Straße? We’ll talk through all of that and MORE! Here is what we have on tap:

A quick aside about the award nomination for BFW’s podcast network.

A deep dive into the possible move for de Ligt.

Why waiting for Konrad Laimer might not be a bad thing, but would limit Julian Nagelsmann’s ability to tinker.

What will Bayern Munich do with some of its prized youngsters this season?

What if Robert Lewandowski stays with the club for this season?

According to Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg, if Serge Gnabry opts to leave Bayern Munich, he would not consider Chelsea FC because of his old ties to Arsenal FC:

Update #Gnabry: We have often been told that a move to #CFC is NO topic for Serge due to his time at Arsenal. Gnabry decision in Munich soon. @SkySportDE https://t.co/aQyUfuf9DK — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 11, 2022

This is both believable (Plettenberg is great) and unbelievable (If Chelsea threw a ton of cash at Gnabry, I think any warm feelings about Arsenal would go out the window).

It might be fair to say that either Erik ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo are not on the same page or Ten Hag has already mastered the art of the “coach cover-up”:

Erik ten Hag has clearly rejected Cristiano Ronaldo’s request to change. The new Manchester United coach responded with unequivocal words to the ongoing transfer speculation about his superstar: “Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale, he is part of our plans.” The Portuguese was absent from the Red Devils’ marketing trip to Thailand and Australia for “personal reasons,” ten Hag said at a press conference. The new United coach also said: “We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season, that’s it.” Ronaldo is said to have asked United for his release, according to a report by The Times . SPORT1 knows: The goalgetter was also offered to FC Bayern, but the German record champions refused an obligation.

Verdict: To me, it sounds like Manchester United it just doing a bit of covering up until the situation can be resolved and Ronaldo can move on.

The Bayern Munich Frauen will send Julia Pollak off to SV Meppen for a loan assignment for this upcoming season:

FC Bayern is loaning Julia Pollak to SV Meppen, who have been promoted to the first division, for a season. The 20-year-old defender came from TSV 1877 Ebersberg in 2016 at the age of 14, went through all the FCB junior teams and has been in the professional squad since 2020. She also played on loan for Bayer Leverkusen last season to gain Bundesliga experience. In Munich, the U17 European champion has a contract until June 30, 2024. Bianca Rech, sporting director of FC Bayern Frauen: “It is important that Julia gets a lot of playing time at the highest level in the women’s Bundesliga. At SV Meppen she gets the opportunity to do so in a very good environment.”

Sadio Mané and his old teammate, Mo Salah, have been shortlisted for the CAF Player of the Year honor:

Sadio Mané in the 10-man shortlist for the CAF African Player of the Year pic.twitter.com/mz6JLrMF1E — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 11, 2022

In this episode of the BPW Flagship show, Tom and Fergus discuss: