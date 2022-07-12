Bayern Munich’s campus director defends the signings of three young brothers

“Now Bayern even signs a nine year old,” reads the headline of Bild’s new story. The nine-year-old in question is called Alex Hentscho Nseke, who moves from FSV Mainz 05 to Bayern Munich. Along with him, his brothers Aristide, 14 years old, and Aviel, 12 years old, have also signed for Bayern Munich. Even the father has signed up, as a coach for FC Bayern’s “World Squad”, a relatively new, yearly event for international talents. In fact, the whole family has moved to Munich as the three boys prepare to suit up for the record champions’ youth teams.

Bild quotes Jochen Sauer, the leader of the FC Bayern campus, as he details the process of signing the three brothers. “After our scouting department contacted the parents of Aristide, the family insisted that they would only consider a transfer if the entire family could to move to Munich and get a job at Bayern.” That included brother Aviel and Alex, the latter of which the fuss is all about. So really, Alex was only signed after his older brother was scouted and it was required to sign

Of course, Sauer was asked about the age of Alex and was questioned about whether it was right to buy a nine-year-old. BILD captures his rather simple response: “From a sporting perspective, we were only thinking about the transfer of U-15 player Aristide.”

Beyond just creating a controversial title that lends itself to the kind of clickbait Bild specializes at, another reason for Bild to focus on nine-year-old Alex is that he is said to be the best player of the three brothers. Especially his dribbling has caught the eye, according to Bild, as it has garnered him nearly 20,000 followers on TikTok.

In fact, all three brothers already have a contract with Nike. Bild compares this to Lionel Messi, who got his first sponsorship contract at 14-years-old. It seems that the spotlight will remain on the three brothers at FC Hollywood, so hopefully they will be able to keep their feet on the ground and do well at Bayern.