Franck Ribery gives Bayern Munich his blessing on signing of Sadio Mané

Bayern Munich’s signing of Liverpool forward Sadio Mané, is already one of the transfers of the summer and one of the most notable Bayern signings in years. Bayern Munich legend and member of the iconic ‘Robbery’ duo, Franck Ribery chimed in on Bayern’s blockbuster acquisition of Sadio Mané.

The French winger congratulated his former club by saying “I can only congratulate FC Bayern...it’s a great transfer for the Bundesliga. The expectations will be high, but I think Sadio will fulfill them,” Ribery told Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

High praise coming from a legend of Bayern will be great for the Senegalese forward, as expectations will be very high from day one. Sadio Mané has seen tremendous success over the last few years and could join the list of legendary wingers for Bayern with a successful stint in Munich

“Having a good start will be important. But I know from experience that Bayern fans make the start of a new player very easy because they welcome you with open arms,” added Ribery.

While Ribery is right that we are very welcoming, there are very high expectations from both the staff and fans, so opinions of a player’s talent can change quickly. Will Mané adapt to Bayern? Only time will tell.