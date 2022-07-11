Report: Bayern Munich wants to sell Robert Lewandowski this week

After what feels an eternity with the most unprofessional and ugly drama, it looks like Bayern Munich could be done fighting.

A report by Abendzeitung’s Maximillian Koch (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) states that Bayern Munich wants to sell star striker Robert Lewandowski this week, before the team presentation on July 16th. Whether that can happen or not largely depends on FC Barcelona’s ability to submit an adequate bid on the Polish star:

This is certainly a huge plot twist, considering the numerous statements from the front office, insisting that he will stay (remembering the infamous “Basta”). However, the ugly PR mess that the Polish marksman has left behind is proved to be more than enough to push them to make this decision.

The club is currently waiting for FC Barcelona, Lewy’s preferred destination, to meet the asking price of over €50 million. Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly interested in Lewandowski.

There is speculation that Bayern Munich’s transfer window could feature another attacker to make up for the loss. But who would that be? That is a question to be answered only by the front office.