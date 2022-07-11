Update: Guess who’s coming to training at Bayern Munich tomorrow? Video of Robert Lewandowski at the airport

Update: July 11th, 3:45PM EST — Lewy is back in Munich

Bild’s Heiko Niedderer captured video of Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski arriving back in the city today:

Lässig in türkiser Hose und mit Sonnenbrille: Robert Lewandowski ist wieder in München! pic.twitter.com/ociGbE062o — Heiko Niedderer (@itstheicebird) July 11, 2022

Will he show at training tomorrow? It sure looks like it.

Robert Lewandowski is expected to arrive at Säbener Straße tomorrow. According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, despite a public fall-out with the club in the recent months, the Pole will join the Bayern Munich team on the scheduled date for pre-season training; the club bosses also expect Lewandowski to show up at training tomorrow. With Lewandowski, other well-known players like Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernandez, Leroy Sane etc. are also to start pre-season on Tuesday.

Update #Lewandowski: He will start the preseason with FC Bayern tomorrow! The bosses also expect him to be part of the team tomorrow. But he still wants to join Barcelona. But right now the offer is too low. Bayern wants at least €50-55m guaranteed. @SkySportDE @Sky_Marc — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 11, 2022

Earlier, reports from Spain suggested that Lewandowski could go on a strike and not show up for the pre-season trainings in order to force his way to FC Barcelona. But those seem to be exaggerated now, as he is currently planning none of that. In fact, in his true manner, he decided to be a professional and respect his contract with the club.

Lewandowski would still like to leave Bayern though, as the striker has seemingly set his heart to a move to Barcelona. Bayern have softened their stance lately and as per reports they will let Robert go if they receive an offer of 50m upfront in transfer fees. Barcelona, on the other hand, are struggling to meet Bayern’s valuation as they’ve seen multiple bids get rejected. Barca would like a long-term payment structure with multiple installments and add-ons, but Bayern are having none of that.

So, with the negotiations seemingly at an impasse, Lewandowski has no other options but to wait and train with Bayern team until something decisive happens. There is still a possibility though, that the clubs will not reach an agreement this summer and Lewandowski will indeed have to stay with Bayern for at least one more year. The striker is probably also aware of that and has decided that turning up at Säbener Straße is the best for all parties. His relationship with the club’s bosses has hit the bottom but he surely doesn’t want to lose his teammates. Or maybe, he is having second thoughts about leaving after seeing the squad that is being put together at Bayern.

Will Lewandowski stay or will Lewandowski go? That is uncertain for now. But what is certain, is that tomorrow is going to be a very awkward day for Lewy as he’ll meet his teammates for the first time after the brawl. Smile at everyone and go about your business; nothing happened, right?