Breaking: Bayern Munich Frauen star Lea Schüller tests positive for COVID-19, will miss games

In some terrible news for Germany, Bayern Munich Frauen star Lea Schüller has entered self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Yup, just when you thought we were all out of the woods (at least a bit), Schüller gets hit with an ill-timed bout with the coronavirus.

Germany made the formal announcement on its Twitter account:

ℹ️ Unfortunately, Lea Schüller has tested positive for Covid-19 and entered self-isolation. A potential return to the squad will be decided together with UEFA in line with the necessary medical procedures.



Wishing you a swift recovery, Lea!



WIR #IMTEAM #WEURO2022 pic.twitter.com/Ljq0O3fqI6 — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) July 11, 2022

Schüller is one of Germany’s most dangerous players and her presence will be sorely missed. Her absence, however, does not mean that Germany will not be able to compete. The Germans are a deep and strong squad.

Now, the countdown will be focused on when Schüller can return. In addition, Germany has to hope that Schüller does not suffer any after-effects that have plagued other players.

Germany will face a very tough Spain squad on Tuesday at 3PM EST, before ending group play with a match on Saturday at 3:00PM EST against Finland.

Should Germany advance, Schüller could be ready in time for the next round.