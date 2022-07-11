Bavarian Podcast Works S5E2: Should Matthijs de Ligt become Bayern Munich’s record signing + Omar Richards’ departure

Matthijs de Ligt wants to join Bayern Munich - that point has been clear by the player and his representatives. At this point, Bayern just has to negotiate an appropriate transfer fee with Juventus for the defender, but it is understood that the Serie A club want between 80 and 90 million euros for him. With that said, there is a VERY real possibility that de Ligt could become Bayern’s record transfer signing if a move does, in fact, materialize.

There’s still plenty of time left before the transfer window closes on August 31st, so a lot can happen between now and then. For one, Robert Lewandowski could eventually wind up leaving Bayern for Barcelona if the latter actually comes n a properly bids a one-time installment of 50-million euros for the striker as has clearly been asked by Bayern. If that move does go through, that would, in theory, a lot of cash for Bayern to use on the de Ligt transfer. There would also be time to look for a backup left back if Julian Nagelsmann deems that a necessary department to reinvest in with Omar Richards departing to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

In this episode of the BPW Flagship show, Tom and Fergus discuss:

If de Ligt is worth becoming Bayern’s record signing

How would de Ligt fit in Bayern’s back line in a back four system

Would he bring enough to shore up Bayern’s defense

Omar Richards departing to Nottingham Forest

How do we backup Alphonso Davies now that O. Richards is gone

Our preferred starting back four

Should the transfer window close prior to domestic seasons starting?

