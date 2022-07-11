Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich brass in Italy for Matthijs de Ligt talks; Konrad Laimer getting impatient?; Bayern looking for a left-back?; Arsenal still scoping Serge Gnabry; and MORE!

Bayern Munich representatives are set to meet with Juventus and the agent for Matthijs de Ligt on Monday (today!):

Bayern Munich are currently pushing for Matthijs de Ligt, who also prefers joining the German club this summer. Chelsea remain another interested party in the race. According to a report from Nicola Balice (via Calciomercato), Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Matthijs de Ligt’s representative, Rafaela Pimenta, will meet on Monday and hold talks to reach a potential transfer for the Dutchman. As per the story, Bayern want to complete the deal with the lowest offer possible and have subsequently decided to submit a bid of around €75 million plus bonuses. Juventus are asking for €90-€100 million upfront plus additional bonuses. De Ligt’s current contract at Juventus holds a release clause of around €120 million. As a result, Juventus are willing to amass as much fund as they could from a potential departure. On the other hand, Chelsea are closely monitoring the situation at the moment. The report understands that they will make an entry only if Bayern and Juventus fail to reach an agreement over a summer move for the former Ajax captain. The 22-year-old centre-back has already given his consent to a move to Germany. However, he will not take any hasty step to force a move away from Turin. De Ligt is expected to complete his medical at J Medical ahead of a reported pre-season with the Italian club.

Sport Bild’s Christian Falk confirmed the report as well:

TRUE✅ at monday there will be the second round of negotiations for a Transfer of Matthijs de Ligt between Bayern and Juventus in Italy. both sides do not expect that there will be an agreement tomorrow @FCBayern @juventusfc — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 10, 2022

With the sale of Omar Richards to Nottingham Forest going official on Sunday, Bayern Munich might be looking for a new left-back on the market:

Coach Julian Nagelsmann would like to have another left-back as an alternative to regular player Alphonso Davies. The Bayern managers are therefore carefully exploring the market. Should there be no new signing for the left-back, Lucas Hernández would be the first alternative to Davies in this position.

We have seen Bayern Munich linked to VfB Stuttgart star Borna Sosa multiple times, but he would be an expensive option to compete with Alphonso Davies. Sosa, who Julian Nagelsmann is a fan of, would probably only be a possibility if Davies inform the club that he will be leaving in the near future.

Otherwise, it seems we can expect a lower-priced or free transfer.

What seemed like a crazy notion last weekend, looks like it could be very close to happening — Bayern Munich and Juventus center-back Matthijs de Ligt could finally be getting together.

What does this mean for the club? Where does he fit? Who will be affected if De Ligt walks through the gates on Säbener Straße? We’ll talk through all of that and MORE! Here is what we have on tap:

A quick aside about the award nomination for BFW’s podcast network.

A deep dive into the possible move for De Ligt.

Why waiting for Konrad Laimer might not be a bad thing, but would limit Julian Nagelsmann’s ability to tinker.

What will Bayern Munich do with some of its prized youngsters this season?

What if Robert Lewandowski stays with the club for this season?

Arsenal has unofficially bowed out of making a strong pursuit of Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry, but it does not mean the Gunners do not want the German — it just could take a lot of different scenarios to happen. Either way, Arsenal is at least still keeping tabs on Gnabry per one report:

Arsenal have Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry on their radar, although they’re unlikely to sign him this summer, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke. The £58.5m-rated star has been linked with a return to the Emirates Stadium with just 12 months remaining on his contract at the Allianz Arena. According to CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs, Arsenal are monitoring Gnabry’s situation having missed out on signing Raphinha, who looks set to join either Chelsea or Barcelona.

There were rumors floating around that Borussia Dortmund might be considering loaning away or even selling off USMNT star Gio Reyna. Per Fabrizio Romano, however, that will not be happening:

Borussia Dortmund have no intention to loan out Gio Reyna. Clear message to the player directly from the board and manager Terzic. ⚫️ #BVB



BVB have been approached by many clubs for a loan move but answer was always negative. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2022

Erling Haaland will wear the #9 jersey at Manchester City:

According to Sky, Haaland is in a “pressure free” environment:

New Manchester City striker Erling Haaland insists he does not feel any pressure joining the Premier League champions. The Norway international, one of the hottest young prospects in Europe, left Borussia Dortmund for City - the club his father Alf Inge previously played for - in a deal worth £51 million. But despite the expectation the forward, who turns 22 next week, intends to enjoy himself. Asked how he would approach the challenge he said: “Like I have been doing my whole career, try to enjoy every single minute, every moment, try not to think too much. “Overthinking is not a good thing for every human being. I just try to relax when I can and work hard.”

Konrad Laimer wants to get his future settled, but Bayern Munich seems to be tied up with Matthijs de Ligt at the moment:

Konrad Laimer wants his future to be resolved quickly. Bayern have not made an official offer to RB Leipzig yet [@kicker] pic.twitter.com/pPmBbrc956 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 10, 2022

I like Laimer and I understand why Julian Nagelsmann would want him. Still, I question if it would be a wise move for the player to make the jump to Bavaria — unless he knows the team will play a 4-3-3.