Bayern Munich Alumni: Fiete Arp not unhappy with experience at Bayern Munich

Fiete Arp’s time at Bayern Munich was marred by injuries, illnesses, a bout with a loss of confidence, and an overall lack of a plan for how to best develop the player by the club.

Despite all that, Arp does not see the time in Munich as something he would want back. Arp looks at the experience and thinks about all things he learned about himself and the game.

“It wasn’t a wasted time,” Arp insisted in an interview with Sky Germany (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “When I think about the fact I won a league title, trained at a high level and played games in preseason — that’s an experience that nobody can take away from me. I’ve had experiences most people will never have.”

Arp will get the chance to rejuvenate his career with Holstein Kiel, where he spent last season on loan. However, this could be his last chance to prove he still has that ability that made him such a coveted prospect just a few years ago. The 22-year-old can ill-afford another bad spell.