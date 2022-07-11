Halil Altintop becomes Bayern Munich’s ‘talent coordinator’

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia_GER and Sport1), Bayern Munich has created a new job of ‘talent coordinator’, and Halil Altintop has been chosen to fill that role. Halil joined Bayern as an assistant manager of the U-16 team in 2020, then got promoted to manager of the U-17 team in 2021. Now Altintop will get his second promotion in two years at the club with this new role.

As Bild states, Altintop will “guide the stars of tomorrow” at Bayern. As talent coordinator, he will be responsible for communication with the ever-growing number of young players at the club, taking care of them and making sure any transition to the first team is easier.

The job description given by Bild is a little vague, but it is reassuring to know that Bayern will now have someone that will make the pipeline from the youth teams to the senior team work just that little bit smoother — and ease the difficulty of making it to the senior team.

In light of the club’s continued strategy of targeting young players at lower prices in the current transfer market, any efforts aimed at helping young players bed in at Bayern can only be productive.