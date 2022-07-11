Sadio Mané details how he ended up at Bayern Munich

Sadio Mané’s signing with Bayern Munich seemingly came out of nowhere to some fans, but for the former Liverpool star, it was a long time in the making.

“It’s true there was contact between Bayern and my agent in the past. Bayern has always fascinated me. I followed the club since I was in Salzburg, but a move never happened before. Now I’m joining with even more experience. It’s a win-win for both sides,” Mané told Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “My agent told me about Bayern’s interest several weeks ago. Hasan Salihamidžić, Julian Nagelsmann and Marco Neppe came to my house in Liverpool and presented their project. I was immediately impressed and said on the same day that I wanted to move to Bayern.”

For Mané, making the move to Bayern Munich was an easy call, but he did have other offers.

“Other clubs were interested but my decision was made. I immediately felt they really wanted me. The way Bayern want to play with me in the future fascinated me. I’m familiar with this high pressing football from my previous clubs. Bayern’s system is similar to Liverpool,” Mané said.