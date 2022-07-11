Leon Goretzka not afraid of competition in the midfield at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka recently admitted that he does, indeed, see the transfer rumors surround the club.

In the process of reading the papers or the web, Goretzka can see that Bayern Munich has a few midfielders on its list of target — but that does not make the Germany international mad.

“I fear no competition. I’ve already said that this is a very important factor in professional football. It generates heat and we want to achieve a lot next year. So I would be happy about that,” said Goretzka (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Bayern Munich has signed Ajax’s Ryan Gravenberch and been linked to RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer. Goretzka understands that changes are made during every offseason and has belief in the decision-makers at Bayern Munich to put together a great squad.

“I have complete confidence in the people in charge that we will have a top squad again next year. I’m looking forward to meeting everyone when we start again. Then we’ll take on the new season together,” Goretzka said.