German outlets say Bayern Munich could be plotting move for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane in 2023

According to reports from both Sport Bild and kicker, Bayern Munich could be poised to make a serious run at Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane in 2023.

Just a few weeks ago, Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla issued a report stating that Bayern Munich had made contact with Harry Kane, but now it appears that could have been just a bit premature per kicker:

(Robert) Lewandowski is therefore expected back for now. Nevertheless, the Munich team have to prepare for the 33-year-old’s departure — by the summer of 2023 at the latest. According to kicker information, one name that is conceivable in the forward position when shaping the future is Harry Kane . The 28-year-old has a contract with Tottenham Hotspur until 2024. He would fit into Bayern’s position profile. What is wanted is an attacker who has already demonstrated the required top level and does not have to grow into it. However, a transfer this summer is difficult or almost impossible to implement due to the financial aspects.

In addition, Bild filed a report (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) which had nearly the same messaging:

Bayern have an interest in principle in Harry Kane, but the club is aware that a move this summer, is financially unaffordable. The club could take advantage of Kane’s contract situation next year (contract until 2024) to get him at a reasonable price.

Lewandowski has been heavily linked to FC Barcelona, with Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain being considered dark horse candidates to acquire the Poland international. However, the Bavarians have taken a hardline stance about what monetary figure they want for Lewandowski and it is conceivable that the star striker could play out his contract though the end of the season with Bayern Munich.

As Fabrizio Romano points out, though, there is no talk on a move for this summer whatsoever — and Tottenham Hotspur is expected to try and ink Kane to a new deal:

There’s no discussion, negotiation or talk about Harry Kane. Tottenham always considered him untouchable and there’s nothing concrete going on with Bayern. ⚪️❌ #THFC



Lewy, Paratici and Conte have never considered to sell Kane this summer - Spurs want to discuss a new deal soon. pic.twitter.com/bo9io7Ylcb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2022

That scenario could make it difficult for Bayern Munich to engage with Kane, but crazier things have happened.

So...what do you say Bayern Munich fans, Harry Kane in 2023 if he is available?