Official: Bayern Munich defender Omar Richards has transferred to Nottingham Forest

One year after moving to Bayern Munich from Reading FC, Omar Richards is headed back to England and will join Nottingham Forest (FCBayern.com):

FC Bayern have agreed to the transfer of 24-year-old Omar Richards to English Premier League club Nottingham Forest. The full-back joined the German record champions last summer on a free transfer from Reading in England’s second tier.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Nottingham Forest will pay Bayern Munich €10 million for Richards and the Bavarians will also maintain a 15% sell-on fee should Nottingham Forest eventually sell the left-back:

Omar Richards has just passed the medical tests as new Nottingham Forest player, today morning. Full agreement with Bayern for €10m fee. It’s done - here we go #NFFC



Been told there’s also 15% sell on clause included in the agreeement between Forest and Bayern. pic.twitter.com/fO4QqoaewQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2022

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić thanked Richards for his time in Germany: “It was Omar’s wish that we allow him to join Nottingham Forest. He sees the opportunity to become a first-team regular at a Premier League club in his home country. Forest are getting a very good player and a lovely guy, who will forge ahead. We wish him all the best.”

Richards posted this farewell message on his Instagram account as well: