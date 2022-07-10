Bayern Munich II secures win in final friendly of the season

Bayern II’s final friendly of the pre-season is complete, exactly one week before the competitive season starts. It’s been nearly two months since Bayern II has played a competitive game and it will be so nice to finally have some Bavarian football back after such a break. How does anyone live without football?
The game was against FC Liefering, a side in the second division of Austrian Football, and Bayern II won convincingly with a 3-1 scoreline at the final whistle. Playing against a team like that and winning is quite impressive and is sure to be a morale boost for this very young side.
Yusuf Kabadayi (x2) and Mamin Sanyang scored, though the opponents managed to grab a goal as well through Karim Konate. Overall, with two wins and a draw, this pre-season has a big success for Bayern II and the excitement continues to grow for the upcoming Regionalliga season, in which Bayern II will look to secure promotion back into the 3. Liga.
Loading comments...