Bayern Munich II secures win in final friendly of the season

Bayern II’s final friendly of the pre-season is complete, exactly one week before the competitive season starts. It’s been nearly two months since Bayern II has played a competitive game and it will be so nice to finally have some Bavarian football back after such a break. How does anyone live without football?

The game was against FC Liefering, a side in the second division of Austrian Football, and Bayern II won convincingly with a 3-1 scoreline at the final whistle. Playing against a team like that and winning is quite impressive and is sure to be a morale boost for this very young side.

Yusuf Kabadayi (x2) and Mamin Sanyang scored, though the opponents managed to grab a goal as well through Karim Konate. Overall, with two wins and a draw, this pre-season has a big success for Bayern II and the excitement continues to grow for the upcoming Regionalliga season, in which Bayern II will look to secure promotion back into the 3. Liga.