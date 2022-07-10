Thomas Müller congratulates Germany women’s team on winning start to Euro 2022

Germany’s women’s national team opened up their European Championships campaign with an impressive 4-0 win over Denmark in Brentford thanks to goals from Lina Magull, Lea Schuller, Lena Lattwein, and Alexandra Popp. They topped the Danes in virtually every department and it never looked in doubt for Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side and it could've been 5-0 for the German had captain Svenja Huth’s goal not beed marginally ruled to be offside in the 74th minute of play. Denmark's red card in stoppage time red card rubbed salt into the open wound.

Following the massive result for the German Frauen, Thomas Muller took to his Twitter account to congratulate the team on their blistering start to the tournament. “That was a dream start to the @WEURO2022. Congratulations on the 4-0 win! Keep it up, @DFB_Frauen,” Bayern Munich’s Raumdeuter tweeted. Ironically enough, it was the pair of Bayern Frauen players in Magull and Schuller that scored two of Germany’s goals and as fate would have it, it was Magull that assisted Schuller’s goal. The Bayern connection was on full display in Brentford. Bayern’s Giulia Gwinn also clocked a full 90 minutes at right back with the clean sheet effort.

Das war ein Traumstart in die @WEURO2022 Gratulation zum 4:0 Sieg! Weiter so, @DFB_Frauen. https://t.co/DlLdsj8Vwv — Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) July 9, 2022

Next up for Germany in Euros group B is a clash against Spain in Brentford. Spain won their opening match of the group 4-1 against Finland. Depending on how the result goes between Denmark and Finland, Germany could very well clinch qualification with either a win or draw against Spain, stamping their place in the knockout stages with a match to spare.

If and when Germany advances, they would either wind up playing the winner of group A or the runners-up of group A, depending on whether the top group B, or finish in second place. As it stands now, in all likelihood, it would mean that Germany would either wind up facing Norway or England unless things drastically change in group A. With England and Norway still to play each other, that is certainly a possibility.