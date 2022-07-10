Bayern Munich II fullback Nick Salihamidžić officially announced as Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 loan signing

Nick Salihamidžić’s multi-season loan move from Bayern Munich II to Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 is now official; everything signed and club announcements made. The right-back and son of Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić will get his chance to compete in the MLS NEXT Pro league until the end of its 2023 season.

From the Whitecaps announcement posted to the club website:

“We are excited to welcome Nick to Vancouver as he enters the next step of his career,” said Whitecaps FC sporting director Axel Schuster. “Part of our aim with Whitecaps FC 2 is to help develop players in a competitive environment and guide them to their highest potential. Nick has been a part of a very strong development structure at Bayern Munich and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

MLS NEXT Pro is the affiliate league for Major League Soccer, composed mainly of MLS reserve sides. It was launched in 2022 and is considered part of the third tier of soccer in the United States. But if Nick does well, a call-up to the first team — and to MLS proper — is not out of the question. And per previous reports, exposure to first-team training is part of the plan.

That Whitecaps first team, of course, is where Alphonso Davies first made his name.

Nick will wear the #41, and the team released an Instagram reel of his presentation:

The European transfer window doesn’t sync up too nicely with MLS schedules, but at least this was concluded early enough in the transfer window for Nick to jump into the ongoing season, which concludes in September. It had begun in March and runs 24 games, of which nine remain.

Here’s to a productive and positive experience for the young man!