Lovro Zvonarek embracing initial training at Bayern Munich, looking to make an impact

In what seems to be one of Bayern Munich’s biggest signings, Slaven Belupo’s Lovro Zvonarek has finally been brought home to Munich after a year-long pursuit.

The 17-year-old is quite the impressive player but what’s more impressive is that he has already picked up the German language! In an interview, he flaunts his German skills as a talks about his first impressions of Bayern II and the differences between Croatian and German football.

On arriving, he received a cordial reception from the coaching staff at Bayern. “I am very happy to be in Munich. All the players, the coaches and the staff on campus gave me a very warm welcome.”

The Croatian has already gone around the city, visiting popular destinations like Marienplatz and the Englischer Garten. He commented on the differences between Munich and his hometown, explaining that having come from a small town, Munich’s size and huge population make for a very different experience, albeit a comfortable and pleasing one.

On a sadder note, Zvonarek doesn’t have his family here with him. He remarked that he misses them and his friends, but at the same time is happy to be in Munich: “Of course I miss my family. But everyone here in Munich makes it easy for me because everyone is very open and helpful to me. To do this, I call my friends and family in Croatia as often as possible, and they have already visited me in Munich.”

On interacting with his new teammates and known faces like Gabriel Vidovic, the youngster said, “I know Gabriel quite well and have also known one or two other players from the team. But there was no direct contact with them before my move. But when I was here in Munich, of course we exchanged ideas.”

He also expressed his liking for Bayern, revealing that he has watched the games of both the amateurs and the first team: “If it was possible, I watched and followed every game played by the amateurs and every game played by the pros. FC Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world. It makes me very proud to be a part of this club.”

On his style of play and preferred position, Zvonarek reveals that his comfort lies in midfield and the wings but will work with any position assigned to him by the coaching team: “As a team we want to win every game. Personally, I want to make a big contribution to this success and help my team-mates on the pitch.”

Contrasting the play at Germany and Croatia, he explains that the pacey and intense game in Germany leaves no time to think as one must always be on his feet and aim for perfection with every move. However at Croatia, there’s a lot more thinking involved and hence the game isn’t as speedy and brisk.

“I would like to say a big thank you to all the players and people who helped me when I arrived in Munich,” he said, expressing his gratitude.