Official: Former Bayern Munich prospect Fiete Arp permanently joins Holstein Kiel

After a couple of weeks of speculation and unfinished paperwork — all of the “i’s” are dotted and the rest of the “t’s” have been crossed — former Bayern Munich prospect Fiete Arp has officially moved to Holstein Kiel.

“Fiete settled in very well with us last season. We are convinced that he will give us a lot of joy here and continue to grow in his development,” Holstein Kiel sporting director Uwe Stöver said.

Wir verpflichten Jann-Fiete #Arp vom @FCBayern!



Der 22-jährige Offensivspieler wechselt fest an die Kieler Förde und unterschreibt bei unseren Störchen einen Vertrag bis 2024.

_#KielAhoi pic.twitter.com/vBaIcJLqU5 — Holstein Kiel (@Holstein_Kiel) July 1, 2022

We signed Jann-Fiete #Arp from @FCBayern! The 22-year-old offensive player moves permanently to Kieler Förde and signs a contract with our Storks until 2024.

Arp seems excited to have made the move to a club where he feels wanted.

“I felt incredibly comfortable here. That’s why it wasn’t a difficult decision for me to continue on KSV’s path,” Arp said. “Talking to those responsible at the club and the coaching staff in particular encouraged me to that this step is the right one at this point. I’m very grateful that everyone made this possible and I’m looking forward to a really great season.”